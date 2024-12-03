Tryptamine Therapeutics Updates on Director’s Stock Options

Tryptamine Therapeutics (AU:TYP) has released an update.

Tryptamine Therapeutics Limited has announced a change in the indirect interests of its director Chris Ntoumenopoulos. The company disclosed the acquisition of director options, including 3.5 million options at $0.03, 3.5 million options at $0.04, and 8.75 million options at $0.05, all set to vest and expire between 2024 and 2030.

