Tryptamine Therapeutics Set for ASX Reinstatement

Tryptamine Therapeutics (AU:TYP) has released an update.

Tryptamine Therapeutics Ltd is set to be reinstated on the ASX on May 29, 2024, following a successful $6.5 million capital raise through the issue of 325 million new shares at $0.02 each. The company, which focuses on pharmaceutical and biotechnology research and development, will have its newly issued shares and a range of options subject to various escrow periods ranging from 12 to 24 months.

