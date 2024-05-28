News & Insights

Stocks

Tryptamine Therapeutics Reveals Major Shareholders

May 28, 2024 — 01:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tryptamine Therapeutics (AU:TYP) has released an update.

Tryptamine Therapeutics has disclosed its top 20 shareholders, with COMPUTERSHARE INVESTOR SERVICES INC leading the pack holding a notable 30.61% of the company’s shares. Key individual shareholders include Mr. William James Garner and Jason Alan Carroll, with substantial stakes of 5.27% and 2.63%, respectively. The top 20 collectively hold 55.38% of Tryptamine’s total issued capital, indicating a solid interest from a mix of corporate and private investors.

For further insights into AU:TYP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.