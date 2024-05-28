Tryptamine Therapeutics Reveals Major Shareholders

Tryptamine Therapeutics (AU:TYP) has released an update.

Tryptamine Therapeutics has disclosed its top 20 shareholders, with COMPUTERSHARE INVESTOR SERVICES INC leading the pack holding a notable 30.61% of the company’s shares. Key individual shareholders include Mr. William James Garner and Jason Alan Carroll, with substantial stakes of 5.27% and 2.63%, respectively. The top 20 collectively hold 55.38% of Tryptamine’s total issued capital, indicating a solid interest from a mix of corporate and private investors.

For further insights into AU:TYP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.