Tryptamine Therapeutics Readies ASX Return

Tryptamine Therapeutics Ltd, previously known as Exopharm Ltd, is set for a comeback to the ASX on May 29, 2024, after meeting listing requirements and raising $6.5 million through a share issuance at $0.02 each. The relaunch includes over 1.1 billion fully paid ordinary shares, with a mix of restricted and unrestricted securities, and a variety of options with different exercise prices and escrow periods.

