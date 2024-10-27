News & Insights

Tryptamine Therapeutics Plans Capital Raising Amid Trading Halt

October 27, 2024 — 10:37 pm EDT

Tryptamine Therapeutics (AU:TYP) has released an update.

Tryptamine Therapeutics Limited (ASX: TYP) has requested a trading halt on its shares pending a significant announcement related to a capital raising program. The halt will remain until either the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on October 30, 2024. Investors are keenly awaiting further details which could impact the company’s stock performance.

