Tryptamine Therapeutics Plans Capital Raising Amid Trading Halt

Tryptamine Therapeutics Limited (ASX: TYP) has requested a trading halt on its shares pending a significant announcement related to a capital raising program. The halt will remain until either the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on October 30, 2024. Investors are keenly awaiting further details which could impact the company’s stock performance.

