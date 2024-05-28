Tryptamine Therapeutics Plans A$6.5M Capital Raise

Tryptamine Therapeutics (AU:TYP) has released an update.

Exopharm Limited, soon to be renamed ‘Tryptamine Therapeutics Limited,’ is set to offer up to 325 million shares at A$0.02 each, aiming to raise A$6.5 million to meet ASX re-listing rules after significant changes in its operations. The funds will support the company’s focus on developing therapeutic products based on psilocybin and its metabolite, psilocin, within laboratory and clinical trial settings, adhering to strict regulatory frameworks. Investors are cautioned that the securities are speculative and subject to regulatory approvals before any commercialization.

