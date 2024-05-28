Tryptamine Therapeutics Launches Employee Incentive Plan

Tryptamine Therapeutics (AU:TYP) has released an update.

Exopharm Limited, soon to be rebranded as Tryptamine Therapeutics, has introduced the Hamilton Locke Employee Securities Incentive Plan to align the interests of its employees with those of its shareholders. The plan details the eligibility and application process, the granting of securities, and the conditions under which these securities can be converted. It’s designed to incentivize employees through equity participation, potentially increasing the company’s appeal to investors.

