Tryptamine Therapeutics to Issue New Shares on ASX

Tryptamine Therapeutics Limited has announced a non-pro rata offer to issue 10,000 ordinary fully paid shares, with the closing date for acceptances set for November 13, 2024. The proposed issue date for the securities is also November 13, 2024. This move is part of the company’s strategy to raise capital through the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

