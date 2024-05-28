Tryptamine Therapeutics Eyes ASX Listing

Tryptamine Therapeutics (AU:TYP) has released an update.

Exopharm Limited, soon to be rebranded as Tryptamine Therapeutics Limited, has applied for admission to the ASX Official List, following its acquisition of Tryp Therapeutics INC. The company, incorporated in Australia, aims to focus on the development of psilocybin and psilocin treatments combined with psychotherapy for neuropsychiatric conditions, primarily operating across Australia, Canada, and the United States.

