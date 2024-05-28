Tryptamine Therapeutics Embraces Governance Standards

Tryptamine Therapeutics (AU:TYP) has released an update.

Tryptamine Therapeutics Limited reaffirms its commitment to high performance and corporate governance standards, largely aligning with the 4th Edition of the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s Recommendations. While the company acknowledges some deviations from these guidelines, it strives to ensure that these exceptions do not adversely affect shareholder interests. The Board focuses on enhancing shareholder value and effective management, with full details of their governance practices available online.

