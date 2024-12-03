Tryptamine Therapeutics Director Acquires New Stock Options

Tryptamine Therapeutics (AU:TYP) has released an update.

Tryptamine Therapeutics Limited has reported a significant update in the stock holdings of its director, Jason Carroll, who acquired 20.25 million new options as of December 2, 2024. This development could influence investor sentiment and impact the company’s stock performance. Investors should keep an eye on how these changes might affect the company’s strategic direction.

