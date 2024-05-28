Tryptamine Therapeutics Debuts on ASX

Tryptamine Therapeutics (AU:TYP) has released an update.

Tryptamine Therapeutics Limited, now trading on the ASX under the ticker TYP, has raised $6.5 million to advance its clinical trials, including a novel IV-infused psilocin formulation aimed at enhancing psychedelic-assisted therapy. The company has reported promising results, including an over 80% reduction in binge eating episodes in a recent study, and has established clinical trial pathways for two core programs targeting a variety of medical conditions with high unmet treatment needs.

