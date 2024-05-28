News & Insights

Tryptamine Therapeutics Announces Successful Fundraising

May 28, 2024 — 02:17 am EDT

Tryptamine Therapeutics (AU:TYP) has released an update.

Tryptamine Therapeutics Limited has successfully completed multiple offers, raising a total of $6.5 million and issuing over 1.5 billion shares and options post the acquisition of Tryp Therapeutics Inc. This strategic move has significantly expanded the company’s capital structure, now comprising over 1.1 billion shares and 445 million options. Enhanced by this financial boost, Tryptamine’s pro-forma financials exhibit a robust cash position, setting a promising stage for future growth.

