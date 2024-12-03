News & Insights

Tryptamine Therapeutics Announces Director’s Options Allotment

December 03, 2024 — 07:07 pm EST

Tryptamine Therapeutics (AU:TYP) has released an update.

Tryptamine Therapeutics has announced a change in the interests of its director, Gage Jull, who has been allotted 1,000,000 new director options following shareholder approval. This development may influence investor sentiment as it reflects internal strategic shifts and potential future growth. Investors will be watching to see how this impacts the company’s stock performance.

