Tryptamine Therapeutics Announces Director Departure

Tryptamine Therapeutics has announced the departure of Peter Molloy from its board of directors, effective November 8, 2024. Molloy held a significant number of shares and options in the company, which are escrowed for 24 months. This change could impact investor sentiment as the company navigates its strategic direction without Molloy.

