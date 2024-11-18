News & Insights

Tryptamine Therapeutics Advances with TRP-8803 Breakthrough

November 18, 2024 — 06:47 pm EST

Tryptamine Therapeutics (AU:TYP) has released an update.

Tryptamine Therapeutics has announced successful completion of its Phase 1b trial for TRP-8803, an innovative IV-infused psilocin formulation. The study confirmed the safety and efficacy of TRP-8803 in achieving controlled psychedelic states with faster onset compared to oral psilocybin. This development paves the way for Phase 2 trials, potentially offering new therapeutic options for neuroplastic treatment.

