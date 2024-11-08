News & Insights

Tryptamine Therapeutics Advances Amid AGM Results

Tryptamine Therapeutics (AU:TYP) has released an update.

Tryptamine Therapeutics, a biotech company listed on ASX, announced the results of its 2024 Annual General Meeting, where all resolutions were passed except for two. The company, known for its innovative psilocin formulations, is advancing in clinical trials for conditions like binge eating disorder and fibromyalgia, showcasing promising results. This progress may pique the interest of investors looking for emerging opportunities in the healthcare sector.

