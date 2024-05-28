News & Insights

Tryptamine Sets New Insider Trading Safeguards

May 28, 2024 — 12:37 am EDT

Tryptamine Therapeutics (AU:TYP) has released an update.

Tryptamine Therapeutics has announced a new Securities Trading Policy to ensure ethical conduct and compliance with legal obligations regarding insider trading. The policy outlines strict prohibitions on trading company securities based on unpublished, price-sensitive information, aiming to uphold the company’s reputation and foster market confidence. Additionally, the policy specifies blackout periods when trading is not allowed and clarifies the limited scope of exemptions for Employee Incentive Schemes.

