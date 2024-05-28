Tryp’s Psychedelic Therapy Ambitions Unveiled

Tryptamine Therapeutics (AU:TYP) has released an update.

Tryptamine Therapeutics Limited, known as Tryp, has released an investor presentation outlining the company’s current business ventures, operations, and potential in the psilocybin industry. The presentation notes that all forward-looking statements are speculative and subject to inherent risks, emphasizing that any action taken based on this information is the investor’s responsibility. It also highlights that Tryp’s involvement with psilocybin, a Schedule III drug, is strictly within legal and regulatory frameworks for clinical research, with a focus on developing safe and effective psychedelic-assisted therapies.

