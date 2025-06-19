Trying To Get a Leg Up in a First Career? CFA Richard Coffin’s Surefire Way To Get Hired

Anyone who is just starting out in the job world knows the dilemma of “breaking the experience and job cycle,” according to CFA Richard Coffin. It’s that tangled loop where you need a job to get experience, and you need experience to get a job, so where do you start?

Since you can’t manufacture experience without a job, what can you do? Coffin explained the best way to get a leg up when you otherwise have no specific experience.

Soft Skills

The way in, Coffin said in a recent interview on his Facebook page, is to demonstrate that you’ve taken the initiative to learn the soft skills needed for your job field, or any job, in essence, and show “what tools you’re able to use.”

So what exactly are soft skills? If “hard” skills are the technical ones, ranging from how to work certain programs and learn certain job processes or systems, then soft skills are the ones that have more to do with your attitude, how you interact, show up for and handle your job emotionally.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, soft skills that employers look for include:

Professionalism or work ethic

Oral and written communication

Teamwork and collaboration skills

Critical thinking or problem-solving skills

Let’s break these down.

Professionalism or Work Ethic

Professionalism and work ethic can encompass a lot of skills within them, things like being on time, not gossiping, being true to your word and getting things done in a timeline you’ve promised. Even just showing up to a job interview on time and being polite and interested are the first signs of these skills. While you may not be able to show that you’ve demonstrated these skills in a formal place of employment yet, you can illustrate how you behaved in experiences that required similar skills, such as school studies, volunteer projects or summer “jobs” like babysitting or dog walking. Friends and family can write you testimonials.

Oral and Written Communication

These skills should be the easiest to demonstrate as you will need them to apply for, interview for and complete any job assessments. You should be able to use clear, direct, engaging writing in cover letters, resumes, emails and/or texts. You should be able to show that you understand what the job requires, and tailor your documents to show that you either have those skills or can learn them. You want a future employer to come away feeling that the discussion between you has been open, clear and enthusiastic.

Teamwork and Collaboration Skills

Even if you don’t have a job yet, but you already know the area of interest for a future career, you can begin to network and build connections that show your spirit of collaboration. Youth leadership groups, industry networking groups and similar are great places to start. If you’ve done any volunteer or school-based collaborations that showcase your skills, get testimonials or describe your part of the process.

Critical Thinking or Problem-Solving Skills

Once again, you may have to pull on some of your school experiences to show your talent in these areas. Did you have to think critically for a research paper or final project? Did you put problem-solving skills together in a group project, an extracurricular club or help at your parents’ business? All of these things count toward impressing a potential employer even with no work experience.

Certifications and Self Study

Regardless of your job or education background, it’s easier than ever to obtain certifications and even self-teach a subject on the internet that is related to the area of employment you seek. While certifications might fall into the “hard skills” area, showing the gumption and motivation to learn a subject or a skill before you formally need it shows that you have the right attitude and self-direction that any job requires.

