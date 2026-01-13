TryHard Authorizes $10 Mln Share Buyback; Stock Surges In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - TryHard Holdings Ltd. (THH), a lifestyle entertainment company, on Tuesday said its board has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $10 million, effective immediately.

The program will run through December 31, 2028, or an earlier date as determined by the board.

The company said the authorization reflects confidence in its long-term growth prospects, strong free cash flow, and disciplined capital allocation strategy.

In the pre-market trading, TryHard is 59.47% higher at $36.84 on the Nasdaq.

