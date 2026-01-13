Markets
THH

TryHard Authorizes $10 Mln Share Buyback; Stock Surges In Pre-market

January 13, 2026 — 08:39 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - TryHard Holdings Ltd. (THH), a lifestyle entertainment company, on Tuesday said its board has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $10 million, effective immediately.

The program will run through December 31, 2028, or an earlier date as determined by the board.

The company said the authorization reflects confidence in its long-term growth prospects, strong free cash flow, and disciplined capital allocation strategy.

In the pre-market trading, TryHard is 59.47% higher at $36.84 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

THH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.