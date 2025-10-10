Markets

Tryg Q3 Earnings Fall; Sees 2025 Growth Led By Retail Portfolios

October 10, 2025 — 02:43 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Tryg A/S (TRYG.CO), a Scandinavian insurance company, on Friday reported lower profit for the third quarter compared with the previous year.

For the third quarter, profit decreased to DKK 1.48 million from DKK 1.61 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share DKK 2.43 versus DKK 2.59 last year.

Insurance service result increased to DKK 2.18 million from DKK 2.05 million in the prior year.

Insurance revenue increased to DKK 10.18 million from DKK 9.79 million in the previous year.

Further, the company expected 2025 revenue growth to be driven mainly by its retail portfolios, while growth in the larger commercial segment will be slower.

For the longer term, the company aims for balanced growth through cross- and up-selling to existing clients and new customer acquisitions.

The company reported an adjusted insurance service result of about DKK 7.2 billion in 2024 and targets DKK 8.0 to 8.4 billion by 2027.

On Thursday, Tryg closed trading, 0.12% higher at DKK 167.60 on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange.

