InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) is seeing shares of TRXC stock soar higher on Tuesday following an update concerning its Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU).

Source: Shutterstock

A TransEnterix news release reveals that the company’s ISU has been granted CE Mark approval. That opens the device up to be sold in Europe. The company’s ISU works with its Senhance Surgical System to allow machine vision for minimally invasive surgeries.

News of the CE Mark approval saw investors taking a strong interest in shares of TRXC stock. As of this writing, more than 37 million shares of the stock have changed hands. For some perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is 13.32 million shares.

With more investors taking an interest in TRXC stock, it only makes sense to learn more about the company. Our breakdown below is just what curious investors need.

TransEnterix is a medical device company with a focus on developing robotics for surgeries.

Its main target is laparoscopy, which it hopes to improve by digitizing with its line of devices.

The company also notes that its products can aid surgeons with “augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy.”

TransEnterix was founded in 2006 and went public in 2013 after completing a reverse merger with SafeStitch Medical.

It’s lead by president and CEO Anthony Fernando, who previously served as the COO and CTO of the company.

TRXC stock was up 33.8% as of Tuesday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

The post TRXC Stock: 5 Things to Know About Surgical Robotics Play TransEnterix as Shares Soar appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.