News & Insights

Markets
MEDS

TRxADE HEALTH Rally Continues

June 26, 2023 — 10:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (MEDS) shares are surging more than 81 percent on Monday morning trade, continuing an upsurge. The shares have been gaining momentum since the company announced the approval of its board for 1-for15 reverse stock split on June 21.

The stock has reached a year-to-date high today.

Currently, shares are at $15.31, up 81.16 percent from the previous close of $8.44 on a volume of 5,294,366.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MEDS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.