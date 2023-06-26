TRxADE HEALTH Rally Continues

(RTTNews) - TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (MEDS) shares are surging more than 81 percent on Monday morning trade, continuing an upsurge. The shares have been gaining momentum since the company announced the approval of its board for 1-for15 reverse stock split on June 21.

The stock has reached a year-to-date high today.

Currently, shares are at $15.31, up 81.16 percent from the previous close of $8.44 on a volume of 5,294,366.

