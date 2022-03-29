Markets
MEDS

TRxADE HEALTH Rallies As Revenue Grows 20%, Loss Narrows

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of health services IT company TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (MEDS) are rising more than 20% Tuesday morning after reporting about 20% growth in revenue in the fourth quarter.

Revenues for the quarter increased 19.7% year-on-year to $2.4 million.

Net loss in the fourth quarter narrowed to $0.8 million or $0.10 per share from $2.3 million or $0.29 per share loss in the same quarter a year ago, as a result of a $726,000 loss on impairment of goodwill and a one-time $1,081,000 inventory write down, compared to the same quarter last year.

MEDS, currently at $2.74, has been trading in the range of $1.64-$10.82 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MEDS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular