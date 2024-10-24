News & Insights

TRX Gold Unveils Major Discovery at Buckreef

October 24, 2024 — 06:33 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (TSE:TRX) has released an update.

TRX Gold Corporation has announced its best drilling result to date at the Buckreef Gold project, with a significant discovery of the new Stamford Bridge Zone, revealing promising gold mineralization. This discovery is seen as a major exploration opportunity that could enhance future mining operations at Buckreef by potentially reducing costs and increasing gold extraction potential.

