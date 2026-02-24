TRX Gold (TSX:TRX) Price Target Increased by 26.88% to 2.60

The average one-year price target for TRX Gold (TSX:TRX) has been revised to $2.60 / share. This is an increase of 26.88% from the prior estimate of $2.05 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.12 to a high of $3.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.34% from the latest reported closing price of $2.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in TRX Gold. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRX is 0.01%, an increase of 12.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 81.06% to 12,725K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hillsdale Investment Management holds 1,818K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 745K shares , representing an increase of 59.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRX by 227.14% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,802K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,189K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company.

Rossby Financial, LCC holds 960K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 980K shares , representing a decrease of 2.08%.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 959K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares , representing an increase of 88.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRX by 976.91% over the last quarter.

