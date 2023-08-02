TRX Gold (TRX) Price Target Increased by 18.20% to 1.29

The average one-year price target for TRX Gold (AMEX:TRX) has been revised to 1.29 / share. This is an increase of 18.20% from the prior estimate of 1.09 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.01 to a high of 1.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 229.01% from the latest reported closing price of 0.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in TRX Gold. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRX is 0.02%, a decrease of 13.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.14% to 3,953K shares. The put/call ratio of TRX is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 655K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 486K shares, representing an increase of 25.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRX by 86.89% over the last quarter.

AUERX - Auer Growth Fund holds 600K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company.

Guild Investment Management holds 498K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 338K shares, representing an increase of 32.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRX by 188,035.75% over the last quarter.

Hillsdale Investment Management holds 381K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

HighTower Advisors holds 297K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TRX Gold Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tanzanian Gold Corporation along with its joint venture partner, STAMICO is building a significant gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania that is based on an expanded Mineral Resource base and the treatment of its mineable Mineral Reserves in two standalone plants. Measured Mineral Resource now stands at 19.98MT at 1.99g/t gold containing 1,281,161 ounces of gold and Indicated Mineral Resource now stand at 15.89MT at 1.48g/t gold containing 755,119 ounces of gold for a combined tonnage of 35.88MT at 1.77g/t gold containing 2,036,280 ounces of gold. The Buckreef Project also contains an Inferred Mineral Resource of 17.8MT at 1.11g/t gold for contained gold of 635,540 ounces of gold. The Company is actively investigating and assessing multiple exploration targets on its property. Please refer to the Company's Updated Mineral Resources Estimate for Buckreef Gold Project, dated May 15, 2020.

