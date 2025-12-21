TRX Gold (TRX) Price Target Increased by 10.00% to 1.50

The average one-year price target for TRX Gold (NYSEAM:TRX) has been revised to $1.50 / share. This is an increase of 10.00% from the prior estimate of $1.36 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.26 to a high of $1.84 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 64.40% from the latest reported closing price of $0.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in TRX Gold. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 15.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRX is 0.01%, an increase of 91.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.40% to 7,028K shares. The put/call ratio of TRX is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rossby Financial, LCC holds 980K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 975K shares , representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRX by 62.41% over the last quarter.

Hillsdale Investment Management holds 745K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 483K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 455K shares , representing an increase of 5.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRX by 85.91% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 443K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 295K shares , representing an increase of 33.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRX by 118.35% over the last quarter.

Strategic Planning holds 329K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRX by 103.22% over the last quarter.

