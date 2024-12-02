News & Insights

TRX Gold Reports Record Revenue and New Discoveries

December 02, 2024 — 06:40 am EST

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (TSE:TRX) has released an update.

TRX Gold Corporation reported a record year in 2024 with significant revenue and EBITDA, driven by high gold production and strategic plant expansion. The company discovered a new promising gold zone, the Stamford Bridge Zone, which could significantly enhance future production. TRX Gold’s focus on optimizing operations and exploration indicates continued growth potential in the African mining sector.

