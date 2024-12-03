TRX Gold price target raised to $1.50 from $1.40 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright raised the firm’s price target on TRX Gold (TRX) to $1.50 from $1.40 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the fiscal 2024 results.
