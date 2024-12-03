TRX Gold price target raised to $1.50 from $1.40 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright raised the firm’s price target on TRX Gold (TRX) to $1.50 from $1.40 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the fiscal 2024 results.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.