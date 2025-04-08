$TRX Earnings Preview: Recent $TRX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$TRX ($TRX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 10th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $13,891,540 and earnings of $0.01 per share.
$TRX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $TRX stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 531,396 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $163,138
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 389,867 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $119,689
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 200,103 shares (-36.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,431
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 132,386 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,642
- SPROTT INC. added 121,479 shares (+506.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,294
- WATERFRONT WEALTH INC. added 75,166 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,075
- GUILD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 70,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,643
