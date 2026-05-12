TRV's Solid Growth Comes With a Premium Valuation: Hold or Buy?

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc.TRV have gained 10.9% over the past year, outperforming its industry’s 7.1% decline but underperforming the broader Finance sector's return of 12.2%.



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The insurer’s earnings have a solid track record of beating estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average of 40.38%. Earnings have grown 19.2% over the past five years.

Shares of other insurers, such as The Allstate Corporation ALL and Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL, are also outperforming the industry average, while The Progressive Corporation PGR has underperformed the industry.

TRV Shares Are Expensive

TRV shares are trading at a premium to the Zacks Property and Casualty Insurance industry. Its price-to-book value of 1.98X is higher than the industry average of 1.32X, the Finance sector’s 4.38X and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s 7.91X.



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Shares of Allstate, Arch Capital and Progressive are also trading at multiples above the industry average. Their price-to-book ratios are 1.86x, 1.43x and 3.54x, respectively.

Zacks Estimates for TRV

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 revenues is pegged at $49.1 billion, suggesting 0.4% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for earnings per share is currently pegged at $28.03 for 2026, indicating a 1.6% year-over-year decline.

The consensus estimate for 2027 EPS and revenues indicates an increase of 1.2% and 3.2%, respectively, from the corresponding estimates of 2026.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings moved 2.7% and 0.8% north in the last 30 days.

Factors Favoring Travelers

Travelers is benefiting from strong underwriting discipline and healthy performance in its Business Insurance segment, which remains a key long-term growth driver. Renewal premium change remained solid at 5.8%, while record new business and double-digit pricing in key commercial lines reflect strong execution and market share gains. Strong underwriting profitability, disciplined risk management and improving Personal Insurance margins continue to support earnings growth and margin stability for TRV.

Travelers’ investment income continues to grow steadily, supported by higher interest rates and the expansion of its high-quality fixed-income portfolio. Approximately 94% of its investment portfolio is allocated to fixed maturities and short-term investments. The company expects its $100 billion investment portfolio to continue generating a higher level of predictable and reliable net investment income.

Travelers continues to invest heavily in technology to improve underwriting, claims, and distribution partner experience. Management indicated that it invests more than $1.5 billion annually in technology, including an AI strategy, while pursuing ongoing upgrades to pricing models and field tools. New product enhancements and digital platforms such as TRAVIS and TCAP are helping drive market share gains and stronger distribution relationships.

Risks for TRV

Travelers reported catastrophe losses of $761 million pre-tax in first-quarter 2026, primarily from severe wind and hail storms and winter storms across multiple states. Exposure to catastrophe events remains a recurring source of underwriting variability for property and casualty insurers.

Rising reinsurance costs can reduce earnings and constrain underwriting flexibility, particularly after periods of elevated global catastrophe activity.

Higher repair costs and other inflation-linked inputs can lift claims severity in both auto and homeowners lines and challenge pricing and retention.

Conclusion

Strong underwriting, healthy premium growth, rising investment income and sustained pricing strength bode well for future earnings growth. However, catastrophe losses, rising reinsurance costs and inflation-driven claims severity are the remain key concerns.

TRV has a track record of 22 consecutive years of dividend increases, with a compound annual growth rate of 8% over that period. Its current dividend yield of nearly 2% is much better than the industry average of 0.3%, making it an attractive pick for yield-seeking investors.

Higher return on capital, favorable growth estimates and impressive dividend history should continue to benefit Travelers over the long term. Given the premium valuation, it is wise to adopt a wait-and-see approach on this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.