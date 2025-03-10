$TRVI stock is up 40% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TRVI stock has now risen 40% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $308,433,499 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $TRVI:
$TRVI Insider Trading Activity
$TRVI insiders have traded $TRVI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRVI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JENNIFER L GOOD (President & CEO) sold 1,840 shares for an estimated $5,586
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$TRVI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of $TRVI stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 4,150,237 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,098,976
- FRAZIER LIFE SCIENCES MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 3,283,684 shares (+44.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,528,778
- SIREN, L.L.C. added 2,906,060 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,972,967
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP added 2,606,370 shares (+429.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,738,244
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 2,500,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,300,000
- VR ADVISER, LLC removed 2,156,199 shares (-63.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,883,539
- VIVO CAPITAL, LLC added 1,875,000 shares (+116.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,725,000
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $TRVI on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.