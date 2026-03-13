TRV Stock Up 4% YTD, Trades at 2.05X P/B: What Should Investors Know?

The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV is one of the leading writers of auto and homeowners’ insurance, as well as commercial U.S. property-casualty insurance. The insurer is poised to grow on strong pricing momentum, as the company continues to implement rate increases across its business and personal insurance segments to offset inflationary pressures.

Shares of Travelers have gained 15.7% over the past year, outperforming its industry’s 5% decline over the same period. The stock has also surpassed the broader Finance sector, which has recorded a 15.7% gain over the past year. It has a market capitalization of $65.4 billion.



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Shares of other insurers, such as The Allstate Corporation ALL and Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL, are also outperforming the industry average, while The Progressive Corporation PGR has underperformed the industry.

TRV Shares are Expensive

Its shares are trading at a premium to the Zacks Property and Casualty Insurance industry. Its price-to-book value of 2.05X is higher than the industry average of 1.38X. However, TRV has a Value Score of A.



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Shares of Allstate, Arch Capital, and Progressive are also trading at multiples above the industry average. Their price-to-book ratios are 1.86x, 1.46x and 3.97x, respectively.

Zacks Estimates for TRV

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 revenues is pegged at $50.1 billion, suggesting 2.6% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for earnings per share is currently pegged at $27.2 for 2026, indicating a 1.6% year-over-year decline.

Over the past month, the company has witnessed three upward revisions in earnings estimates, with no revisions in the opposite direction.



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While the 2026 earnings estimate for The ALL and The PGR has moved northward over the past 30 days, the same for ACGL has moved south during the same period.

Factors Favoring Travelers

Auto insurance premiums have risen due to higher repair costs, risky driving, more litigation and increased claims. However, growth is expected to slow as insurers tighten underwriting and offer more customized, competitively priced policies. The homeowners insurance market still faces challenges from catastrophic losses, insurer withdrawals in high-risk areas and high premiums. Despite this, Travelers remains optimistic due to stricter underwriting, improving claims trends and more bundled auto-home policies.

Travelers’ investment income has grown steadily over the past five years, driven by strong returns from its expanding fixed-income portfolio and improved performance from non-fixed income investments. As a property-casualty insurer, Travelers favors fixed-income securities for stable and predictable cash flows to support claims payments. Approximately 94% of its investment portfolio is allocated to fixed maturities and short-term investments.

In line with the industry's ongoing technological transformation, Travelers has been harnessing cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, data analytics, and cloud computing, to enhance its underwriting, claims handling, customer experience and risk management capabilities. As part of its commitment to innovation, Travelers plans to invest more than $1 billion annually in technology to support continued advancement and operational efficiency.

The company maintains a strong balance sheet, with statutory capital and surplus of $31.06 billion at the end of 2025. Total capital returned to shareholders was $4.18 billion, comprising $3.2 billion of share repurchases and $987 million of dividends for the same period. Also, the board of directors approved a $5 billion share buyback program.

Conclusion

Despite trading at a premium to the industry, Travelers’ strong position in U.S. auto, homeowners, and commercial property-casualty insurance provides a solid base for future growth. Its history of strategic acquisitions further strengthens its market presence. Continued improvement in renewal rates, high customer retention and growth in new business — supported by a diversified portfolio and strong capital position — are expected to drive stable earnings growth.

TRV has a track record of 21 consecutive years of dividend increases, with a compound annual growth rate of 8% over that period. Its current dividend yield of 1.5% is much better than the industry average of 0.3%, making it an attractive pick for yield-seeking investors.

Given the premium valuation and near-term earnings pressure, it is better to stay cautious about this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.