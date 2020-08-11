TRV Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Travelers Companies Inc (Symbol: TRV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $119.56, changing hands as high as $123.30 per share. Travelers Companies Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRV's low point in its 52 week range is $76.99 per share, with $153.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $121.82. The TRV DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

