TRV Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Travelers Companies Inc (Symbol: TRV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $165.97, changing hands as low as $165.05 per share. Travelers Companies Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRV's low point in its 52 week range is $144.44 per share, with $187.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $166.47. The TRV DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

