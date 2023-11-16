TRV Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Travelers Companies Inc (Symbol: TRV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $172.04, changing hands as high as $172.81 per share. Travelers Companies Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TRV's low point in its 52 week range is $157.3301 per share, with $194.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $172.10. The TRV DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
