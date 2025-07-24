Truxton Corp. Q2 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Truxton Corp. (TRUX.OB) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $5.32 million, or $1.84 per share. This compares with $4.51 million, or $1.55 per share, last year.

Truxton Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.32 Mln. vs. $4.51 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.84 vs. $1.55 last year.

