Truxton Corp. Bottom Line Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - Truxton Corp. (TRUX.OB) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $5.63 million, or $1.95 per share. This compares with $4.57 million, or $1.57 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.0% to $14.53 million from $12.11 million last year.

Truxton Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.63 Mln. vs. $4.57 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.95 vs. $1.57 last year. -Revenue: $14.53 Mln vs. $12.11 Mln last year.

