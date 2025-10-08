TruWealth Sells Out of Its $23.3 Million Synovus Financial Position Following the Bank's Merger Announcement

Key Points

TruWealth sold 450,162 shares of Synovus Financial for an estimated $23.30 million, based on average pricing for the third quarter of 2025.

The transaction value equaled 1.2% of 13F reportable assets under management for the third quarter of 2025.

The firm's post-trade stake is zero shares, valued at $0.

The position had represented 1.3% of fund AUM as of the prior quarter.

On October 6, 2025, TruWealth Advisors, LLC disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold all 450,162 shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV), an estimated $23.30 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

TruWealth Advisors, LLC reported a complete sale of its Synovus Financial holdings in its quarterly Form 13F, published October 6, 2025 (SEC filing). The fund sold 450,162 shares, with the transaction value estimated at $23.30 million. The position, previously 1.3% of fund AUM, was fully liquidated, and no shares remain as of the filing.

What else to know

The fund sold out of Synovus Financial.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT:FBND: $124.17 million (6.3% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:VTI: $110.40 million (5.6% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:PYLD: $103.49 million (5.2% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:JAAA: $103.49 million (5.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ:BSCS: $90.20 million (4.6% of AUM)

As of Oct. 3, 2025, Synovus Financial shares were priced at $47.83, marking a 10.7% one-year gain and underperforming the S&P 500 by 7.8 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.64 billion Net income (TTM) $784.71 million Dividend yield 3.2% Price (as of market close Oct. 7, 2025) $47.83

Company snapshot

Synovous Financial:

Offers commercial and retail banking products, including treasury management, asset management, loans, deposit accounts, and investment services.

Operates as a regional bank holding company based in Columbus, Georgia.

Served individuals, small businesses, and corporate clients across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Leverages a diversified portfolio of banking and financial management services to address the needs of both retail and commercial clients in the southeastern United States.

Foolish take

While it may seem alarming to Synovus Financial shareholders to see TruWealth liquidating its position in the stock, the sale may not be an indictment of the bank's operations.

Rather, Synovus plans to merge with Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ: PNFP) in a deal that should close in the first quarter of 2026.

The all-stock deal will have an exchange rate of .5237, implying a transaction value of $48.44 per Synovus share, based on Pinnacle's current share price of around $92.

With Synovus already trading very close to this figure, TruWealth may not have seen enough upside in holding until next year. Or it simply may not have liked the look of the combined company.

For the bank itself, the new-look Pinnacle Financial Partners will not only become the fourth-largest regional bank in the Southeast, but also offer the best ten-year earnings growth rates among its peers in the area.

With the combined company set to have the best employee satisfaction, the highest customer net promoter score, and top-tier efficiency ratios compared to its peers, the new stock should be on banking-savvy investors' radars.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: Securities holdings that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Form 13F.

AUM (Assets under management): The total market value of assets a fund or investment manager oversees on behalf of clients.

Fund liquidation: The process of selling all holdings in a particular investment, resulting in a zero balance for that position.

Dividend yield: Annual dividend income expressed as a percentage of the investment's current price.

Regional bank holding company: A company that owns and controls banks operating primarily within a specific geographic region.

Treasury management: Banking services that help businesses manage cash flow, payments, and financial risk.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Form 13F: A quarterly report filed by institutional investment managers to disclose their equity holdings to the SEC.

Stake: The amount or percentage of ownership an investor or fund holds in a particular company.

Asset management: Professional management of investments such as stocks, bonds, and other assets for clients.

