Truth Social’s posts not delivering huge traffic surge, Bloomberg reports

December 05, 2024 — 05:50 am EST

Trump Media’s (DJT) Truth Social had 355,000 daily active users in November, up 3% month over month after Donald Trump won his second term as U.S. president, according to data from research firm Apptopia, Bloomberg’s Bailey Lipschultz reports. Traffic at the social media site remains small compared to its competitors, and while the monthly gain did outpace peers, the total user numbers still trail X’s by 400-times and Instagram’s (META) Threads by a similar margin, the data show. Apptopia data also show that the average person who opens the Truth Social app on a smartphone spent 4.4 minutes there per day in November, while users scroll X, the platform formerly known as Twitter (TWTR), for nearly 28 minutes per day.

