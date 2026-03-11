Truth Social Stock Down 50% as One Investor Sells Off Nearly 800,000 Shares

Key Points

Alpine Global Management sold 783,379 shares of DJT in the fourth quarter; the estimated trade size was $10.69 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end DJT position value fell by $13.83 million, reflecting both trading activity and price changes.

The end-of-quarter holding stood at 304,858 shares valued at $4.04 million.

The DJT stake now accounts for 0.69% of Alpine’s reportable AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

On February 17, 2026, Alpine Global Management disclosed selling 783,379 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT), an estimated $10.69 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Alpine Global Management sold 783,379 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $10.69 million based on the average closing price during the quarter. The DJT position’s value at quarter end decreased by $13.83 million, reflecting both share sales and market price movement.

What else to know

Alpine’s DJT holding now represents 0.69% of its 13F reportable AUM after this reduction.

Top holdings following the filing: NASDAQ:IMVT: $66.77 million (12.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:RIVN: $51.80 million (9.7% of AUM) NYSE:ACHR: $35.17 million (6.6% of AUM) NYSE:CVNA: $18.82 million (3.5% of AUM) NYSE:ARES: $11.07 million (2.1% of AUM)

As of Wednesday, DJT shares were priced at $10.14, down 48% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 21% in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $2.8 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.7 million Net income (TTM) ($712.1 million)

Company snapshot

Trump Media & Technology Group develops and operates a social networking platform providing internet content and information services.

The firm generates revenue from its digital media platform, primarily through online engagement and advertising.

It serves users in the United States seeking alternative social media experiences.

Based in Sarasota, Florida, the company focuses on building its Truth Social platform to attract users and grow engagement in the competitive digital media landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

Truth Social stock sank nearly 20% as Alpine sold off shares in the fourth quarter, and the slide hasn’t stopped there, with the stock falling another 27% this year alone. Plus, the company has increasingly turned to cryptocurrency, bitcoin treasury hedging in particular, as part of its strategy, only adding to the volatility.



Late last month, the firm reported a net loss of $712.3 million for the year, most of which the firm attributed to unrealized losses stemming from a drop in crypto prices. And as for the topline, the firm reported just $3.7 million in revenue for the entire year. On the positive side, the firm reported its first quarter of positive operating cash flow, which hit $14.8 million, and CEO Devin Nunes pointed to $2.5 billion on the balance sheet as support for the firm’s M&A-focused strategy. DJT remains in Alpine’s portfolio, but at less than 1% of assets after reducing its share count by some 70%. That certainly points to a potential change in conviction, and after such a tough stretch, it’s no wonder why the firm might be looking elsewhere for now.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.