The Truth Behind Nuclear Energy Stocks Popping This Week

Nuclear energy stocks were on fire this week as nuclear energy news became a hot topic again. The energy demands for artificial intelligence data centers are so astronomical that not only are new plants being planned, but old plants are being restarted.

According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT: UEC) was up as much as 17.1%, Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) popped 9.6%, and NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) was up 15% this week. Shares of the companies are up 14.8%, 8%, and 15% for the week as of 1 p.m. ET on Friday.

Big tech falls in love with nuclear energy

Late last week, Constellation Energy announced it had agreed to a long-term power purchase agreement with Microsoft to sell 100% of the electricity from Three Mile Island's Unit 1 for years to come. Microsoft will use the electricity to power data centers within the PJM area, a portion of the grid on the East Coast of the U.S.

This followed comments from Oracle CEO Larry Ellison earlier this month, who said his company is planning a data center that has three small nuclear reactors attached.

The consensus is that nuclear energy will play a big role in future energy needs for artificial intelligence. In theory, that should be good for nuclear energy stocks.

Timing isn't favorable

As much as there's hype about nuclear energy this week, a nuclear power plant takes years and sometimes decades to complete. Three Mile Island operated for decades before closing in 2019 and it will still take until at least 2028 to reopen the plant.

Small modular nuclear reactors have been the "next big thing" in nuclear energy for a decade, but they may not be operational until 2030 or after.

The market is reacting to nuclear hype in a matter of days and weeks, but nuclear energy will take a decade to become reality.

The uranium market tells a different story

The other factor for investors to consider is how uranium prices will be impacted by an increase in demand. But there's also supply to consider.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, U.S. production of uranium has tripled from a year ago. Even with restrictions on uranium imports from Russia, supply doesn't appear to be a concern for the industry.

Prices have reacted negatively, falling more than 20% from their highs earlier this year. For uranium producers like Uranium Energy and Cameco, the supply/demand dynamic and falling prices will hurt the bottom line.

Nuclear energy's bright future is far in the distance

It's easy to get excited about the future of nuclear energy given the recent nuclear deals and hype around artificial intelligence. But keep in mind the market's reaction this week versus the operational reality these companies face.

It will be many years before there's any kind of windfall and even then it may not be as big as expected if uranium mining picks up or plant costs are higher than expected. For that reason, I think the recent hype will soon wear off.

Should you invest $1,000 in NuScale Power right now?

Before you buy stock in NuScale Power, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and NuScale Power wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $760,130!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 23, 2024

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Constellation Energy, Microsoft, and Oracle. The Motley Fool recommends Cameco and NuScale Power and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.