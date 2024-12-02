Trustpilot’s Share Buyback Boosts Investor Confidence

Trustpilot Group Plc (GB:TRST) has released an update.

Trustpilot Group PLC has repurchased 47,799 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, with plans to cancel these shares. This move is part of a larger initiative since September 2024, where the company has invested over £11 million in buying back shares. Investors may find this strategy indicative of Trustpilot’s focus on enhancing shareholder value.

