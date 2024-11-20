Trustpilot’s Share Buyback Boosts Investor Confidence

Trustpilot Group Plc (GB:TRST) has released an update.

Trustpilot Group Plc has actively engaged in its share buyback program, acquiring 50,000 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange at an average price of 275.64 GBp per share. Since September 2024, the company has repurchased over 4.3 million shares, signaling a strong commitment to enhancing shareholder value. This strategic move may attract attention from investors looking for companies focused on optimizing their capital structures.

