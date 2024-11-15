News & Insights

Trustpilot Sees Stake Increase by Capital Group

November 15, 2024 — 06:02 am EST

Trustpilot Group Plc (GB:TRST) has released an update.

The Capital Group Companies, Inc. has increased its voting rights in Trustpilot Group PLC to over 5.18%, signaling a significant stake in the UK-based company. This move highlights the investment firm’s growing interest and potential influence in Trustpilot’s strategic decisions, capturing the attention of investors and market watchers alike.

