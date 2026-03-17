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Trustpilot Sees FY26 Margin, Revenue Growth After FY25 Results Rise, Backs Midterm View; Stock Jumps

March 17, 2026 — 04:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Trustpilot Group Plc (TRST.L), a Danish consumer business, Tuesday issued fiscal 2026 forecast, expecting higher adjusted EBITDA margin and revenues, after reporting strong growth in fiscal 2025 results.

On the LSE, the shares were gaining around 14.14 percent, trading at 201.00 pence.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company projects revenue to grow high-teens at constant currency, reflecting strong 2025 bookings. The company also expects a 2-3 percentage point improvement in adjusted EBITDA margin.

Further, for the medium term, the company continues to expect to deliver at least mid-teens revenue growth each year and, expect to reach 25 percent adjusted EBITDA margins in 2028 and 30 percent in 2030.

Regarding the CFO succession, the firm said it is aAt an advanced stage in appointing a successor for Hanno Damm.

In fiscal 2025, Trustpilot's profit before tax surged to $14.09 million from $5.18 million last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $7.76 million or 1.8 cents per share, compared with $6.23 million or 1.4 cents per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were 4.8 cents per share, compared to 3.1 cents per share a year ago.

Operating profit surged 320 percent year-over-year to $16.0 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was $40.7 million, up 69 percent from last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 15.6 percent from 11.4 percent last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 23.9 percent to $261.05 million from $210.75 million last year.

Total bookings grew 22 percent to $291.4 million from prior year's $239.0 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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