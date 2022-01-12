Trustpilot reports 24% rise in 2021 revenue

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Consumer reviews website Trustpilot TRST.L, which listed in London last year, said on Wednesday in a trading update that its revenue grew 24% in 2021, with bookings up 27%.

Trustpilot said it expected to report total revenue of $131 million for the year ended Dec. 31, with annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $144 million, up from $119 million in 2020.

"We are very encouraged by this excellent financial result, with revenue ahead of expectations and strong growth in bookings and ARR," CEO Peter Holten Muhlmann said in a statement.

Trustpilot will report full results on March 22.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.