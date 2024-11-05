Trustpilot Insider Buys Shares, Signaling Confidence

Trustpilot Group Plc (GB:TRST) has released an update.

Trustpilot Group Plc announced that Max Thorne, a person closely associated with the Chair of the Board, Zillah Byng-Thorne, has purchased 39,200 ordinary shares at a price of GBP 2.5175 each, totaling GBP 98,686. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, reflects insider confidence in the company’s financial prospects.

