Trustpilot Insider Buys Shares, Signaling Confidence

November 05, 2024 — 10:27 am EST

Trustpilot Group Plc (GB:TRST) has released an update.

Trustpilot Group Plc announced that Max Thorne, a person closely associated with the Chair of the Board, Zillah Byng-Thorne, has purchased 39,200 ordinary shares at a price of GBP 2.5175 each, totaling GBP 98,686. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, reflects insider confidence in the company’s financial prospects.

